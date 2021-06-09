Jenda Police confiscate 25 bags of Indian hemp, arrest five

Police at Jenda Rural Growth Centre in Mzimba on Tuesday confiscated 25 bags of Indian hemp, locally known as chamba, and arrested five people suspected to be owners of the illicit drug.

This follows a joint operation the law enforcers from Jenda and Mzuzu conducted at Khosolo Village.

During the said operation, the police arrested Reuben Banda, 35, for being found in possession of 25 kilograms of chamba, Geoffrey Kachilika, 29, who carried a 50 kilogram bag on a motorcycle, Mike Banda, 28, who was found with 11 bags, Lyson Banda, 19, found with 11 bags and James Sopani Mkandawire, 35, found with two bags on a motorcycle.

The suspects were heading to Nkhamenya Trading Centre.

The police said seized cannabis sativa will be sent to Lunyangwa Research Station for drug content analysis.

The suspects, who are currently in police custody, will appear in court soon to answer charges of being found in possession of Cannabis Sativa without a licence.

Meanwhile, police in the area have intensified activities that are aimed at bringing sanity in as far as possession of the illicit drug is concerned.

