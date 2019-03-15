Joburg hails Bushiri’s fulfilment of R400 000 pledge to fire victims

March 15, 2019 Chomi Khumalo - Nyasa Times 3 Comments

Department of disaster in the City of Joburg has saluted Prophet Shepherd Bushiri for fulfilling the R400 000 donation he pledged last week to fire victims of Alexandra, a high density residential area in the city.

Bushiri arranging the items fro easy distribution

Beneficiaries line up for their turn

Major 1 Bushiri interacts with one of the victims

The items donated

About 380 people, from over 25 families in the area, lost their possession due to fire that raged and left their homes in rubble.
Official from City of Joburg Niel Rooi told the gathering that it is always a great honour to have people who pledge and fulfil them, adding:

“We appreciate Prophet Bushiri’s gesture and we wish him and the church great life for touching the lives of people in Alexandra.”

Bushiri visited the area last week to appreciate the damage and also stand with the victims in prayer. He promised to return this week after making a pledge of R400 000.

The ECG leader, renowned for his philanthropic work, returned to the area on Thursday with assorted basic items, worth about R400 000, meant to help the victims start a new lease of life.

Over 380 people received packs of maize meal, cooking oil, soap, blankets, clothes, sugar, salt and several other commodities.

Children’s books, clothes, shoes and supplies were also part of the packages delivered to the victims.

In an interview, Bushiri said he had come to Alexandra as, expected, a man of God though not to preach the word but to demonstrate it.
“We have not come here with the Bible to preach to you that God loves you. We have come here with these items to preach to you, by demonstrating, that God loves you. This is a message we have brought and you, too, should emulate it when your neighbor is in want and need,” he said.

He added that he does not give because he has, but because he understand what it means to lose everything and what it means to render a hand the way God did through sending His son Jesus Christ.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

3
Leave a Reply

avatar
3 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
3 Comment authors
mlupwanaUngweluKhima Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
mlupwana
Guest
mlupwana

Bravo Man of God, God bless you more

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
12 minutes ago
Ungwelu
Guest
Ungwelu

I thought Bushiri was supposed to in prison by this date according to one of postings I read last week?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
12 minutes ago
Khima
Guest
Khima

Good practical demonstration of God’s Love…

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
24 minutes ago

More From Nyasatimes

More From web