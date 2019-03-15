Nyasa set aside K15m to reward outstanding BB players

Nyasa Big Bullets chief executive officer Fleetwood Haiya has confrmed that they have put aside about K15 Million to reward players who were exceptional last season.

Haiya officially made the announcement at a news conference held at Nyasa Manufacturing Offices in Blantyre on Thursday which was also beamed live on Mibawa Television.

According to Kaiya, the red carpet event will take place on March 29 2019 at the Comesa Hall in Blantyre.

The outstanding players to be rewarded are from all the three teams thus the senior team, reserve and youth sides.

Supporters will be the ones responsible in the voting process and this can be done by dialling *477# for both Airtel and TNM subscribers.

The categories are Best Goalkeepers, Defenders, Midfielder, Strikers, Most Disciplined players and overall player of the season

“The main objective of this event is to reward our players for their performance in 2018 season. We believe that as much as we do pay their dues but at the end of the day we need also to appreciate to give credit where it is due this is why we thought it wise to organise this event,” said Haiya.

“Supporters will be voting for the best player for the season for the main team and best player for the season for the reserve and under 20, the same way in other departments,”he said

He added that the red carpet event is costing the club about K15 million with support from companies who will be unveiled later.

Haiya has since woed other companies to come forward to support and advertise their products and services through the event.

“We want to prove to the corporate world that Nyasa Big Bullets is a changed aide and a brand to advertise their products and services” said Haiya while revealing that the corporate tables at the event are going at K500 000.00 for 10 people.

