Ntopwa intensifies preps for  Super  League

Coach for Ntopwa Football Club, Leo Mpulula, has said preparations are under way for the 2019 super league debut season and he will use and expose youthful talent against the established teams.

Ntopwa Football Club was promoted to the country’s top flight league following a decision by Nyasa Big Bullets Board of Directors not to field Nyasa Big Bullets Reserves who were the champions of the Southern Region League.

Mpulula has said he has a youthful squad which he thinks will stand the heat in the TNM Super League. The team has no player who once played for the super league.

“Preparations are going on very well. We have received players who we earmarked. We aim at developing the youthful talent and we have no player who once played in the super league.

“We have our own style of play. This is the time for the lads to enjoy their game and show Malawians that they can cement their position in the super league even without the so called experienced players,” explained Mpulula.

Mtopwa FC is playing Ndirande Select this Thursday in a friendly and will have another friendly against Nyasa Big Bullets Reserve this weekend.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :