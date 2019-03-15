Haiya hails Nyasa BB, Karonga Utd relationship

Nyasa Big Bullets chief executive officer, Fleetwood Haiya, has hailed the relationship between his club and Karonga United saying the relationship will ease issues of player exchange in future.

Haiya was speaking in Karonga over the weekend when he was guest of honour at the northern region Super League bonanza.

“The two clubs can learn from each other. I am impressed with the people of Karonga. They came in large numbers to show that they love football. When we also have an event as Bullets we will surely invite Karonga United.

“I would like to urge Karonga United supporters to love their team by not only giving it vocal support but even supporting it financially since it has no steady sponsorship.

“The relationship we have with Karonga United will make it easy for us to exchange players on loan or otherwise,” explained Haiya.

Karonga United will this weekend hold a dinner and dance in order to raise funds ahead of the 2019 season.

