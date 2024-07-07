Joggers on the move to support Matekenya Health Center

All is set for the 2024 Joggers On the Move (JOM), marathon competition which will be held on 3rd August, 2024 in Dowa to raise funds in support of lightning up Matekenya Health Center in the district.

JOM, a social running group from Lilongwe has organized this event which will see runners participating in runs at a different times with routes stretching through scenic hills and valleys.

Speaking at a press briefing in Lilongwe, Publicity Secretary of JOM, Joab Frank Chakhaza said, the marathon have a philanthropic dimension as since 2019 they have been organizing marathons every year and contributions from the members are used to purchase and donate various materials to the needy and this year also they are challenging members of the club and other athletes to join.

“In 2021, the proceeds of the marathon went to Dowa district hospital, in 2023 JOM raised MK3 million that was used to purchase various medical supplies that were donated to Area 25 Health Center in Lilongwe. This year we are delighted to raise funds to light up Matekenya Health Center in Dowa,” Chakhaza highlighted.

He also added that they have already engaged sports council of Malawi as well as athletics association of Malawi and both have accredited the route that the marathon will take place.

On her remarks, Beatrice Moyo District Nursing and Midwifery officer for Dowa district council, said Matekenya Health Center is not fit to be called a health center rather a health post due to lack of other resources like electricity, so with the coming in of JOM on the rescue, they are delighted.

“As a council we are not just sitting down, we have sourced additional stuff as well as water through our Hon. Member of Parliament Sam Kawale, and we are remaining with electricity. Without electricity it is really negatively impacting expectant women as we are not able to provide deliveries,” Moyo said.

She also added that women may attend anti-nettle clinics at the post but due to lack of resources, expectant mothers have to travel 20 kilometers to get to the district hospital.

Activities on the day will start from 4:30 am and end by 12:00 pm with the award ceremony starting at 9:00 am at Dowa turn off.

The marathon is being held in order to raise funds to buy solar equipment that will be used to light up a remote clinic in Dowa called Matekenya Health Center.

An assessment conducted by an energy company in Malawi shows that the total amount required for solar installation is MK9,575,685 million and the cost for the marathon is MK8,745,900 million which is making the total cost for the installation and marathon to be MK18,321,585 million.

The categories for the run are 5 kilometers which is a fun run, as well as 10, 21 and 42.2 kilometers, as well as aerobics session and cycling.

Matekenya Health Center serves a community of 23,0000 people.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!