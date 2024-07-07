Mthunzi Funeral Services opens a magnificent facility with storage capacity of over 22 bodies

Mthunzi Funeral Services a subsidiary of Old Mutual Malawi has opened a state of the art funeral service centre to offer end to end funeral services across the country.

Mthunzi Funeral Service General Manager Onismas Karakadzai said during the official opening in Lilongwe that the centre symbolizes their commitment to helping their customers thrive.

This is the biggest funeral service centre in Lilongwe which is a significant milestone to us as we will own a 100 percent of the value chain in offering end to end services to our customers from this prime location of Lilongwe,” he said.

Karakadzai said the centre has 200-seater auditorium, additional 50-seater overflow area, 120 parking bays while the office space has a reception area, coffee shop, family room and a showroom.

The centre’s mortuary has a storage capacity of 22 bodies to be expanded to 66.

Lilongwe City Mayor, Her Worship Esther Sagawa said the opening of the centre cones at a time when demand for professional and comprehensive funeral services is on the rise.

“The availability for such services has been limited putting pressure on the few providers in our city,” she said.

Sagawa said the facility will undoubtedly ease the burden, ensuring that families in their time of grief receive the support and care they need and deserve.

The Mayor added that the presence of the centre elevates the status of Lilongwe, positioning it as a city that not only grows but also cares deeply for its people at every stage of life.

