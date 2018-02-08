Jooma claims he remains PP veep for Eastern Region

Mangochi Monkey Bay legislator Ralph Jooma (People’s Party—PP) has struck a defiant tone that he remains vice-president for the Eastern Region despite being fired by the party.

Jooma was removed from his position by PP national executive committee (NEC) meeting on January 8 this year for working with the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

PP has also requested Speaker of Parliament Richard Msowoya to remove Jooma from the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC).

Jooma, who also resigned as the party’s chief whip in Parliament, was replaced by Roy Kachale, the Zomba Malosa legislator who also happens to be PP president Joyce Banda’s son.

But Jooma has challenged PP , saying he remains the party’s leader in the Eastern Region.

Jooma said until he gets formal communication of his sacking and the grounds for the decision, he remains PP vice president in the Eastern Region.

“The party has not communicated anything to me, therefore I am still the leader in the Eastern Region,” said Jooma.

However, PP spokesman Noah Chimpeni said Jooma was appointed to the position without a letter confirming him and he has been fired without one.

Chimpeni said Jooma should simply accept he is no longer PP’s vice-president and move on.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :