Jooma claims he remains PP veep for Eastern Region

February 8, 2018 Zawadi Chilunga - Nyasa Times, 5 Comments

Mangochi Monkey Bay legislator Ralph Jooma (People’s Party—PP)  has struck a defiant tone that he remains  vice-president for the Eastern Region despite being fired by the party.

Jooma:  I have not been told formally about my dismissal

Jooma was removed from his position by PP national executive committee (NEC) meeting  on January 8 this year  for  working with the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

PP has also requested  Speaker of Parliament  Richard Msowoya to remove Jooma from the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC).

Jooma, who also resigned as the party’s chief whip in Parliament, was replaced by Roy Kachale, the Zomba Malosa legislator who also happens to be PP president Joyce Banda’s son.

But Jooma has challenged PP , saying he remains the party’s leader in the Eastern Region.

Jooma said until he gets formal communication of his sacking and  the grounds for the decision,  he remains PP vice president in the Eastern Region.

“The party has not communicated anything to me, therefore I am still the leader in the Eastern Region,” said Jooma.

However,  PP spokesman Noah Chimpeni said  Jooma was appointed to the position without a letter confirming him and he has been fired without one.

Chimpeni said Jooma should simply  accept  he is no longer PP’s vice-president and move on.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

Leave a Reply

5 Comments on "Jooma claims he remains PP veep for Eastern Region"

Notify of
avatar
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Finye
Guest
Finye

Shupiti Jooma kuzolowera mitala ndi azimayi u think politics is mitala? Nonsense PP does not miss you shupiti

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
21 minutes 29 seconds ago
Maunits
Guest
Maunits

You have already printed blue ti-shirts for football bonanza. You are dpp such people can not make Malawi develop weak minds.

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
52 minutes 7 seconds ago
Masauko
Guest
Masauko

U minister ukuchedwa ndiye mwendo wina uli ku DPP wina ku PP kkkkkkkkkkk dyela a Jooma

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
1 hour 20 minutes ago
Odala
Guest
Odala

What are you doing in East if u r PP. Are you campaigning for PP now. Tell me. DPP is pulling ur heart

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour 31 minutes ago
northern economist
Guest
northern economist

” remain PP vice president in the Eastern Region” and you cleary know you are DPP? Cant you be serious for once and simply go where your heart tells you to go.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours 1 minute ago

More From Nyasatimes