Joseph Kamwendo Foundation donates to orphans

Former Flames and Be Forward Wanderers Legend, Joseph Kamwendo on Sunday donated various items worth K300, 000 to orphans at Jacaranda in the populous township of Chigumula in Blantyre.

Through his Joseph Kamwendo Foundation, the skillful midfielder donated various items like Sugar, squash and soap.

Kamwendo was escorted by former Bafana Bafana midfielder, Sibusiso Zuma and former Be Forward Wanderers FC Team Manager, Steven Madeira who is now working with Joseph Kamwendo Foundation.

“I was told by my colleagues at the foundation there is an orphanage in Chigumula which keeps a lot of orphans who need assistance.

“It pleases me to come and see for myself with my friend Sibusiso Zuma from South Africa. This is also one way of giving back to the community after retiring from football,” said Kamwendo.

Kamwendo said it was better to share the little that he had with the less privileged.

“God did a wonderful thing to me by sending me to play in different countries around the world like Denmark, South Africa, Democratic Republic of Congo, Mozambique and Zimbabwe and l feel it is time to share some of the blessings to the needy through Joseph Kamwendo foundation,” he said.

He, however, urged the corporate world and Malawians to take a leading role in helping orphans, especially those that lost both their parents.

Founder of Jacaranda School for Orphans, Marie da Silva, was delighted with Joseph Kamwendo’s gesture, describing it as a timely donation.

“We have about 428 orphans at this school and for me alone to feed them, buy them items like soap, is not simple.

“Previously, we used to rely on Candlex Limited to provide soap to the children but they stopped.

“The coming in of Kamwendo with soap will change life of these children,” said Da Silva who asked other well-wishers to emulate Kamwendo’s gesture.

