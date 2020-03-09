Malawi apologises to Mozambique over MDF soldiers crack down on charcoal traders at border

Malawi has unconditionally apologized to Mozambique over Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldiers conduct on the borders in Dedza on Saturday when they confiscated charcoal from Mozambicans.

The district commissioner for Dedza Emmanuel Burukutu and the Angonia district commissioner Paul Sebasiyao met in Dedza on Sunday after the fracas on the border areas which threatened peace of the two countries.

Burukutu said the government of Malawi has made the apology because the MDF soldiers did not follow diplomatic channels when handling cross border issues which affected the Mozambicans.

“The MDF has returned the confiscated charcoal and compensation would be paid on Friday,” said Burukutu.

He said there was need to for the state security agents to be careful when handling cross border issues especially in what he described as hot spot border places.

The DC from Mozambique said the apology was accepted.

He asked Mozambicans living in border areas with Malawi to avoid actions which might provoke situations.

He said Mozambique and Malawi will continue to hold talks when differences arise.

