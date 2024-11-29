Journalists crucial in raising awareness of issues to do with mental health

Saint John of God Hospitaller Services in the city of Mzuzu, a health institution that mainly deals with mental health, has emphasised the critical role journalist have in helping to raise awareness about mental health challenges in Malawi.

Mental health clinician at the institution, Zondiwe Banda, made the assertion on Thursday during a Mental Health and Psychological First Aid Training for journalists under Nyika Media Club (NMC) organised by the institution.

During the training, Banda, Mental Health Nursing Officer Tiwonge Msachi and Psychologist Frank Magagula took turns to drill journalists on common types mental illnesses in the country, signs and symptoms as well as the first aid that can be administered on those with mental health problems.

Banda said stigma is a big problem among people with mental health challenges and there is need for all stakeholders to join hands to address the challenge.

“The problem is big such that if somebody is known to have a mental health problem, particularly mental health illnesses, they tend to be segregated in the communities thinking that nothing good can come out from them which is not true at all. People with metal heath illness have a disease just like any other disease and can contribute to the growth and development of the societies very well just like anybody else so long as they access the necessary treatment and in good time,” he said.

“Now journalists have the capacity to reach out to many people that we (mental health providers) cannot reach. We therefore believe that sharing these issues with journalists will help to ensure that the country gets information about metal health issues,” added Banda.

Executive Member for Nyika Media Club, Tionge Hara, hailed the institution for organising the training saying it will help the journalists to report responsibly on mental health issues while avoiding stigma and without being sensational and judgemental.

