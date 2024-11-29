Smoke of corruption smells at ACB as Ombudsman moves to investigates alleged irregularities in Director recruitment

A dark cloud of corruption seems to be hanging over the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Malawi’s premier institution tasked with tackling corruption, as the Office of the Ombudsman has been called in to investigate alleged irregularities in the recruitment process for the next Director General of the bureau. The investigation follows a bombshell complaint that accuses the ACB of undermining its own credibility by allegedly shortlisting two candidates for the top position despite their failure to meet the advertised qualifications.

The two candidates, Hillary Chilomba, the current Deputy Director General of ACB, and lawyer Oscar Taulo, are at the center of the controversy. Both have been accused of being unqualified for the position, contrary to the explicit requirements set out in the job advertisement. Chilomba, whose appointment as deputy was already controversial due to his close ties with the previous administration, and Taulo, whose qualifications are under scrutiny, are alleged to have been granted an unmerited shot at the highly coveted role.

In a damning revelation, Ombudsman Grace Malera confirmed receiving a formal complaint and launched an investigation, pointing a spotlight on potential corruption and procedural violations within the ACB. “We confirm receipt of the complaint and have filed a notice of investigation to the Solicitor General. We expect full disclosure on the issues we’ve raised,” Malera said. This investigation is the latest in a series of blows to an institution that is supposed to be above reproach.

The Ministry of Justice, responsible for managing the recruitment process, has been given a deadline of December 5, 2024, to respond to the Ombudsman’s demands. Among the issues under investigation are whether Chilomba and Taulo even submitted applications for the position, and whether they were rightfully shortlisted for interviews. Shockingly, the two were reportedly among those interviewed last week in Lilongwe for the post—despite widespread concerns about their qualifications.

The complaint has also raised alarm over the lack of transparency and accountability in the process, which was meant to be conducted with the utmost rigor. The recruitment for the Director General position of ACB should have followed strict procedures under the amended Corrupt Practices Act, which requires a seven-member panel from various sectors to short-list and interview candidates. But the sudden inclusion of candidates who seemingly do not meet the advertised criteria casts a shadow over the entire process.

This latest scandal comes at a time when the ACB, an institution entrusted with combating corruption, should be leading by example. Instead, it appears to be embroiled in a mess of its own making—one that could have grave consequences for the integrity of the anti-corruption fight in Malawi. Chilomba’s and Taulo’s involvement in the interview process raises questions about the competence and impartiality of the ACB, which is already battling public perceptions of ineffectiveness and lack of independence.

Adding fuel to the fire, the ACB’s top brass, including former Director General Martha Chizuma, was previously appointed under a more transparent and rigorous recruitment procedure. However, the latest recruitment process has exposed a disturbing trend: that the institution tasked with rooting out corruption might be operating under the shadow of its own ethical failures.

The Ombudsman’s investigation is poised to uncover the depth of these irregularities, but already, the smoke of corruption is unmistakable. It’s a bitter irony that the very institution created to uphold justice may have fallen prey to the kind of malpractices it was designed to eliminate. The investigation will be a crucial test of the government’s commitment to transparency and accountability at a time when the public’s trust in anti-corruption efforts is at an all-time low.

For Malawians who have long demanded a corruption-free society, the unfolding saga at the ACB is a bitter reminder that no institution—however noble its cause—can be immune to the temptations of power and self-interest. The question now is whether the investigation will lead to a much-needed reckoning, or whether the ACB’s rot will continue unchecked, festering beneath the surface of an institution that is supposed to be fighting corruption, not enabling it.

