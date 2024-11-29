Kabambe takes a swipe at Chakwera, says “Chakwera-nomics has never worked for Malawians”

In a blistering critique of President Lazarus Chakwera’s leadership, UTM Party president Dalitso Kabambe has accused the president of being out of touch with the reality facing Malawians, particularly the soaring poverty levels driven by a faltering economy. Kabambe, a former governor of the Reserve Bank of Malawi and seasoned economist, did not mince his words, describing the current economic policies under Chakwera as a failure.

Speaking to the media at the UTM Party headquarters in Lilongwe, Kabambe lambasted the President for his lack of proactive solutions to the country’s mounting crises. “Chakweranomics has never worked for Malawians,” he declared, referencing the economic policies Chakwera has championed since taking office. Kabambe argued that the government’s reliance on foreign aid, rather than addressing fundamental issues such as foreign exchange shortages, fertilizer access, and food security, has only deepened the crisis.

In his scathing remarks, Kabambe contended that the President’s call for continued aid in response to Malawi’s growing fertilizer and food insecurity was misguided. Instead of seeking handouts, Kabambe insisted that Chakwera should have taken decisive action to address the root causes of the crisis, including removing key officials responsible for the foreign exchange and fertilizer sectors. “Instead of asking for help, the President should have started by holding accountable those responsible for these crises and implementing robust economic policies to safeguard the nation’s forex reserves,” Kabambe stated.

The former RBM governor also took aim at the government’s handling of fiscal and monetary policies, criticizing the Chakwera administration for failing to create an environment conducive to investment. Kabambe pointed out that the President should have prioritized investments in key forex-generating sectors, including mining, agriculture, and manufacturing. “The government should have been working to boost key sectors of the economy that could generate foreign currency and create jobs, not relying on begging bowls and short-term solutions,” he added.

One of Kabambe’s most significant criticisms was directed at the government’s handling of Admarc, the Agricultural Development and Marketing Corporation. He argued that Chakwera should have moved to revive Admarc, to ensure farmers had access to necessary inputs and a sustainable market for their produce. “Instead of waiting for international aid, the government should be strengthening its own institutions that can support the farmers who are at the heart of the economy,” he said.

Kabambe didn’t hold back on his assessment of fuel importation either, arguing that the government’s approach contradicts basic economic principles and exposes the country’s vulnerability. He claimed that the Chakwera administration’s fuel policy has further deepened the country’s foreign exchange crisis, making essential imports even more difficult to secure.

In his interview, Kabambe accused the President of leading a government that is out of touch with the struggles of everyday Malawians, pointing to the rising costs of living and the continuous erosion of economic stability. He also expressed frustration with Chakwera’s continued assurances without tangible results. “It’s been nearly three years since this administration took office, yet we see no real change for the better. People are suffering, and instead of addressing the real issues, the President is busy with speeches that offer no hope for the future,” he stated.

Echoing Kabambe’s sentiments, People’s Development Party (PDP) president Kondwani Nankhumwa joined the chorus of discontent, describing the President’s recent national address as “empty” and devoid of any substantial plans for the country’s recovery.

For Malawians struggling with high inflation, limited job opportunities, and inadequate public services, Kabambe’s critique of “Chakweranomics” hits a nerve. As the country grapples with a volatile economy, it remains to be seen whether Chakwera will take bold steps to address the concerns raised by critics like Kabambe, or whether his administration will continue down a path of inaction and reliance on foreign aid.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!