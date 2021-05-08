Journalists drilled on cricket reporting

Sports journalists in the country have been asked to include minor sporting disciplines in their schedules as they cover sports.

A member of Cricket Malawi, Gracium Mtambalika, said cricket in particular should also be given attention just as is the case with football and netball.

Mtambalika was speaking in Blantyre on Wednesday when Cricket Malawi drilled journalists on the technicalities of the sport, adding that when a journalist has knowledge of the game, their reporting can be factual and entertaining.

“Cricket Malawi so it fit to assemble journalists and train then on how best they can report on the game. They should know the rules, how goals are scored and so on.

“We also wanted journalists to help us make the game known in Malawi. Cricket is not a game just for Asians or whites. It is Malawians that play in the Malawi Cricket National Team. Malawians have been competing at international level and have been doing very well,” Mtambalika explained to the local media.

The history of Cricket was laid down before the journalists in a theory session and later the journalists were exposed to a practical session at the College of Medicine Sports Complex.

