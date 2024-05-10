Journalists urged to improve coverage on Sexual Reproductive Health issues

Journalists have been urged to improve media coverage on Sexual and Reproductive Health (SRH) issues including access to safe abortion.

Centre for Solution Journalism (CSJ) Executive Director, Brian Ligomeka made the call on Friday in Lilongwe during the training for journalists on reporting on Sexual and Reproductive Health issues.

He said the organization wanted to capacitate journalists so that they can improve their writing on health issues such as SRH.

“Usually journalists are trained on general principles but some issues require specific knowledge so we wanted to fill the gap so that journalists report professionally on safe motherhood, sexual reproductive health and rights among others,” he said.

According to Ligomeka, rural areas are the most affected when it comes to access to health services like family planning compared to urban areas.

On Termination of Pregnancy (ToP) bill, he emphasized the need to increase knowledge of the people on what is exactly in the bill.

Ligomeka bemoaned the problem of misunderstanding as some people assume that once the bill is passed and enacted into law then it will open for people to demand the services.

A legal expert, Juliet Sibale enlightened that the services according to the bill will only be provided on specific grounds including when the life of a pregnant woman is threatened, prevent injury to the physical and mental health of the pregnant woman.

Adding that the permitting grounds for pregnancy termination also include when there is severe malfunction of the foetus as well as when a pregnancy is a result of rape, incest or defilement.

Dorica Mtenje, a journalist said the training has helped in accurate reporting in health issues as they had a big gap in their coverage of issues on safe abortion.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!