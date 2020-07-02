Journo releases book: ‘Khobidi Malawi, The Power of Investment’

Alick Sichali, a journalists,  who works for Ufulu Radio, has written a business book titled ‘Khobidi Malawi, The Power of Investment’ which is aimed at encouraging individuals to start investing by explaining its benefits and the whole investment journey.

The books starts  with the basic knowledge of investment, how to plan and rules associated with it.

‘Khobidi Malawi, The Power of Investment’ also highlights how to succeed in any investment.

Sichali said he was inspired to write the book because of the gap which is there in terms of investment.

“As the title ‘The Power of Investment’ says I wanted to depict how important it is to individuals,” he said.

