Staff at Malawi Revenue Authority  finally speak out 

Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) staff from offices in districts and units operating along the borders of the country have finally come out to reveal about pathetic working conditions, tribalism and nepotism that the former ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) harshly perpetuated at the organisation over all the years it was in power.

However, the DPP has dimissed the claims.

But confirmed minutes from a scheduled meeting between a workers group and MRA management, that Nyasa Times has in possession, authenticate information gathered from the actual tax collectors.

“Previous engagement efforts by staff representatives for the commissioner general to address work challenges have failed to yield positive results,” read the minutes.

Some MRA staff that regularly conduct patrols in between districts say much as they collect billions for Malawi their working environment is pathetic as conditions of offices, furniture and cars in use have deteriorated.

Although the minutes show that commissioner general Tom Malata was taking notes about their concerns for himself, the only thing seen by their management was the haste in promoting customs staunch DPP cadets Patrice Ntilatila and Bannet Meke to become managers rising up from junior ranked officers. This took place during the election week.

The two openly campaign for the DPP in rallies and also social media disregarding an order from the Office of the President and Cabinet that reminded officials in public service not to get involved in politics or risk termination from service.

A breakdown of the tax bull’s management shows that over 90 percent of the positions are allocated based on party allegiance and tribal lines favouring Lhomwe’s from Mulanje, Thyolo, Phalombe, Zomba and Chiradzulu disregarding a standing Human Resource Policy.

“Whilst interviews undertaken by organisations are designed to address fairness and foster independence in selection, internal interviews within MRA are premeditated to rubberstamp tribal partners and party loyalist,” they were also saying this in reference to an action by Anti-Corruption Bureau that stopped recruitment of 100 people who were accused of not attending interviews.

“The way MRA bosses operate proves that it is a harbour for party zealots and tribalists masquerading as tax professionals. The epitome of all this is deputy commissioner general Roza Mbilizi whose special team has for years inflicted pain to staff from other districts, regions and those suspected not to support DPP,” they said.

But still DPP’s spokesperson Nicholas Dausi, whose child was to be employed by MRA without job interviews, says false rumours are likely to be strife about the party following election results but Malawians are wise enough to know the truth.

He refused to take more questions.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!