Joyce Banda hails Bingu for introduction of FISP: MCP to abolish it

Former president Joyce Banda has hailed former president late Bingu Wa Mutharika for making Malawi a hunger free country through Farm Inputs Subsidy Programme (FISP).

Banda said Mutharika was a wise leader who introduced FISP programme to reach out to poor Malawians who could not afford to buy inputs at higher prices.

She praised late Mutharika saying the programme helped and reached many Malawians to be food secure.

“Many poor Malawians were reached which assisted to eradicate hunger in the country,” said Banda.

The former leader said the programme was such beneficial because it reached many beneficiaries unlike nowadays.

In addition, she condemned the way the same programme including Social Cash Transfer is being managed saying only few people are benefiting.

For example, Banda said only less than four households are now benefiting in the village of 100 households from the two programmes.

The proposal to subsidize the farm inputs to every households is also supported by her urging that this can promote food security and enhance development in the country.

Banda said Zomba people are eager to benefit from the cheap fertlizer at K4,495 when Tonse Alliance ascends to power because last growing season very few received coupons in Zomba to buy cheap fertilizer.

On the need to develope Malawi, Tonse Alliance Leader Lazarus Chakwera promised to increase hactres for irritation in Zomba from 1, 600ha to 6, 000ha.

Chakwera said once this is done, there will be enough food for the people of Zomba.

He also promised to construct a 10 storey hostel at Chancellor college once voted as president in the coming Fresh Presidential elections as one way to improve accommodation at the college.

Almost all leaders of parties in Tonse Alliance were present.

Thousands of people turned up at the rally which was disturbed by rains during speeches.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!