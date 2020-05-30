Chakwera condemns political violence: ‘Maintain peace to build a better Malawi’

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) presidential hopeful Lazarus Chakwera, who is the torch bearer for Tonse Alliance in the coming fresh presidential elections, has condemned acts of violence that have rocked the political scene in the past few days.

Chakwera was speaking to a mammoth of people during the Tonse Alliance rally at Namadidi in Zomba which also had Vice President Dr. Chilima and other alliance members in attendance.

“I learnt with shock about the incident which happened Thursday in Phalombe where the State Vice president Dr Saulos Chilima was attacked. A similar incident also occurred in Liwonde where Daudi Suleiman and team were also attacked.

“As a result of these two incidents, today [Saturday], there was also chaos in Mponela when MCP supporters blocked the road for Atupele Muluzi to pass through while going to his rallies. This is not the Malawi we wish for,” said Chakwera when addressing the gathering.

He condemned the political violence, saying leaders should not tolerate those cowardly attacks.

While acknowledging the anger which is there for Tonse Alliance followers due to DPP-UDF provocations, Chakwera appealed for peace from the camp.

“I know they are provoking you deliberately by attacking the Tonse Alliance leaders, but hear it from me, I want you all to maintain peace. An eye for an eye will leave us blind. If they come to conduct rallies, give them the chance. We are one Malawi with just different political ideologies. Let us not revenge the evils being done against, but embrace one another,” he said.

Earlier on Saturday, Atupele Muluzi accused Chakwera and his running mate Chilima for orchestrating the political acts in Mponela which aimed to stop him from going to Kasungu, where he was to proceed to Mzuzu for DPP-UDF campaign.

The chaos in Mponela was described as a payback move by the followers of Tonse Alliance who were provoked when the state vice president Chilima was attacked in Phalombe where a UTM media vehicle was destroyed by suspected regime thugs.

The rally was interrupted by rains which resulted to the cut of speeches.

