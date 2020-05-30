Itaye move out of Macra goes through finally

Government has finally proceeded to move Godfrey Itai from his position as director-general of Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (Macra), Nyasa Times learnt on Saturday.

Itaye has been relocated to Malawi Post Services and replaced by Henry Shamu who was Post Master General, Minister of Information Mark Botomani confirmed the development.

With Itaye at the helm, Macra has been stinking corruption at the regulatory body.

Investigations by Anti Corruption Bureau over the K135 million calendars deal, Color Television Sets, Computers and color printers, CarTrack deals for 2017 was swept under the carpert.

