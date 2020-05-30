Northern Region FA denies misappropriation of funds

The Northern Region Football Association (NRFA) has denied misappropriating funds among other issues levelled against them.

Football followers in the northern region, especially members of teams that play in the SIMSO Premier League, have been alleging that the association is avoiding to call for a meeting with clubs under it for fear that they will be quizzed to produce a report on how funds were managed last season.

The teams have been speculating that the NRFA Treasurer, Chauka Mwasinga, is failing to produce a convincing financial report for last season. The association has also been accused of chopping Nthalire United and Kawalazi FC from this season’s list after hearing that teams this year will get some COVID-19 relief packages from the Football Association of Malawi (FAM).

But General Secretary for NRFA, Masiya Nyasulu, has categorically denied all the allegations adding that people interested in positions at the association during the forthcoming elections in December are the ones cooking these stories.

“We already indicated that we will have a meeting with all the teams. People talk a lot on social media but they are actually not aware of what we do on the ground.

“There is still time before elections. We have a whole season to go. If we start doing politics ahead of those elections now, then we may not run the league well this season. For us, this is not the time to start talking about elections,” retorted Nyasulu on Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS) on Saturday morning.

