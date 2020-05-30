Police arrest teenboy for killing his father, man over wife’s murder

Malawi Police in Dedza are keeping in custody an 18-year-old man for killing his 69-year-old father for splashing money during a chieftain crowning ceremony.

According to Dedza Police Spokesperson, Sub Inspector Edward Kabango, on 14th May 2020, the deceased Francisco Isaac went with his son, Yembekezani Isaac to attend a chief crowning ceremony at Nkhwazi village.

“At the ceremony, the father gave out some money to the new chief since he was his friend, a thing which did not please his son.

“Upon returning home, the suspect attacked his father telling him that he wanted his share of the money since he believed his father had a lot of it,” Kabango said.

“The two fought and later the father was rescued by some well wishers. The matter was not reported to the police as they opted to settle it as a family matter and the deceased went on to seek medical attention at a private hospital,” he added.

Kabango said on 18 May, the condition of the father worsened and he died which prompted people to report the issue at Njonja police.

According to Kabango, postmortem results showed that the father died due to internal injuries.

Yembekezani Isaac was arrested and has since been charged with murder.

Both the deceased and the suspect come from Nkhwazi Village in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Kachere in Dedza.

Meanwhile, a 47-year-old man from Dedza is under police custody while receiving treatment at Kamuzu Central Hospital after a mob assaulted him for killing his wife with an axe.

According to d Kabango, the incident happened Thursday afternoon at Chigaga village in the area of Traditional Authority (T/A) Chauma in Dedza.

Kabango said the suspect, Mavuto Kadabwanji, came home from a drinking spree and found his now deceased wife Florida White, 42, who advised him to change his drinking habits which did not please the man and the quarreled.

“This angered the husband who chased his wife out of their house with an axe and in the process hacked her on the head. A child witnessed what happened and called for help from people around who captured Kadabwanji as he was escaping and they severely beat him up,” he said.

According to Kabango, police managed to rescue him and they took the couple to Nkhoma Mission Hospital, but the wife died upon arrival whilst the husband was referred to Kamuzu Central Hospital.

Both the deceased and the suspect come from Chigaga Village under T/A Chauma, Dedza.

