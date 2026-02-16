Joyce Banda Recognised at AU Summit

The 39th African Union Heads of State Summit has wrapped up in Addis Ababa, with leaders from across the continent deliberating on water shortages and ongoing conflicts in several regions.

Former Malawian President Joyce Banda emerged as one of the standout figures at the summit after being honoured with an Award of Excellence for Service to Humanity.

This year’s summit was held under the theme: “Assuring Sustainable Water Availability and Safe Sanitation Systems to Achieve the Goals of Agenda 2063.” Presidents, former heads of state and senior officials spent three days examining ways to address Africa’s deepening water crisis and how to restore peace in conflict zones such as Sudan and eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

Dr Banda attended the summit following invitations from the African Union and UN Women, underscoring her continued influence in continental and global leadership circles.

Water Tops the Agenda

Leaders at the summit agreed that water security must be treated as a top development priority, linking it directly to economic growth, public health and climate resilience. Many noted that millions of Africans still lack access to clean water and proper sanitation, a situation that fuels disease, disrupts education and limits productivity.

The AU is expected to adopt new frameworks on water and sanitation that could reshape development planning across member states in the coming years.

Wars and Conflicts in Focus

The summit also turned attention to persistent conflicts in Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Sahel and Libya. Leaders reiterated the need for “African solutions to African problems,” calling for stronger continental mechanisms for peace, mediation and humanitarian support.

Award for Grassroots Leadership

During the summit, the African Women Leaders Network presented Dr Banda with the Award of Excellence, recognising her long-standing work with rural communities, urban neighbourhoods and fishing villages across Malawi and beyond. The honour highlighted the importance of leadership rooted in grassroots realities.

“This is not just about me. It is about all the communities across Malawi and Africa who need development and peace,” Dr Banda said after receiving the award.

What Comes Next

With the summit concluded, member states are now expected to begin implementing resolutions on water security, peacebuilding and regional cooperation. These actions will be crucial as Africa continues to pursue the ambitions of Agenda 2063, the continent’s long-term development blueprint.

Established in 2002, the African Union brings together 55 member states committed to promoting unity, peace and sustainable development across the continent.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :