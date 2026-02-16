FDH Bank positions Malawi for Global Mining Investment

FDH Bank Plc has positioned itself as a strategic bridge between global capital and Malawi’s extractive potential following its participation in the 2026 Investing in African Mining Indaba in Cape Town, South Africa.



Representing the bank were Head of Corporate and Institutional Banking, Kawawa Msapato, and Head of Personal and Business Banking, Daniel Pinto Khamula, who engaged with global investors and stakeholders to position Malawi as an emerging investment destination within Africa’s extractives sector.

Speaking with the media, Msapato said the delegation’s presence was strategic and aligned with Malawi’s broader development agenda.

“We are proud to have been on the ground at this year’s Investing in African Mining Indaba, representing Malawi’s vibrant financial sector on the continental stage. Our focus is on attracting global capital, aligning with Malawi’s national development vision, and facilitating meaningful knowledge exchange,” said Msapato.

He added that sustainable economic transformation requires bold partnerships and investment-ready ecosystems.

“As a homegrown bank, we are committed to being more than just a financial institution. We see ourselves as a catalyst for the growth of Malawi’s extractives sector. By bridging the gap between potential and prosperity, we are helping to build a resilient and diversified economy for all,” said Msapato.

The broader tone of the conference was set by keynote speaker Duncan Wanblad, Chief Executive Officer of Anglo American, who reflected on the evolving global landscape and the growing responsibility of the mining sector.

“We are operating in a world of greater geopolitical complexity and rising demand for critical minerals. In this environment, mining has moved firmly into focus, not only as a supplier of essential materials, but as a sector that can act as a champion for human progress,” said, Wanblad.

The themes of partnership, infrastructure development and sustainable growth resonated strongly with FDH Bank’s engagement at the Indaba, reinforcing the critical role financial institutions play in unlocking investment and supporting national development ambitions.

Through participation in high-level continental platforms, FDH Bank Plc continues to position itself as a strategic partner in advancing Malawi’s mining potential and building a resilient, diversified economy.

The Investing in African Mining Indaba is one of the continent’s premier mining investment conferences, bringing together global mining companies, financiers, policymakers and industry experts to shape the future of Africa’s extractives sector.

Held annually in Cape Town, South Africa, for more than 30 years the platform serves as a strategic meeting point for deal-making, policy dialogue and partnership-building aimed at unlocking sustainable mineral development across Africa.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :