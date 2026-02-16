PAC Tells Mutharika to Sack Suspected Corrupt Officials Until They Are Cleared by Courts

The Public Affairs Committee (PAC) has issued a bold call on President Peter Mutharika to immediately remove senior government officials suspected of corruption, arguing that public office must not shield individuals facing serious allegations.

In an interview with Zodiak Online, PAC spokesperson Gilford Matonga said some of the President’s appointees are widely believed to be linked to criminal activity and should be relieved of their duties until they are cleared by competent courts of law.

“As PAC, we ask the appointing authority to relieve those that have skeletons in their cupboards until the allegations are cleared in a competent court of law,” Matonga said.

PAC warned that keeping officials under suspicion in powerful positions erodes public trust, weakens state institutions, and creates the impression that political loyalty is more important than integrity and accountability.

The call has sparked intense debate on social media, with governance activists and influencers openly questioning the credibility of some cabinet ministers and even raising concerns about the Office of the Attorney General.

Meanwhile, President of the Malawi Law Society, Davis Njovu, declined to comment on specific individuals but stressed that integrity and trustworthiness are fundamental qualities for anyone occupying the office of Attorney General.

PAC’s statement is being seen as a direct challenge to the President’s leadership and appointments, pushing for what many are calling a “step-aside principle” — where those facing serious allegations must first step down before defending themselves.

The intervention has injected fresh tension into Malawi’s political landscape, with supporters hailing PAC for courage and critics warning of political witch-hunts. But PAC’s message remains firm: those entrusted with public office must be beyond reproach, or step aside until they prove otherwise.

