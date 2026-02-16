Castel Malawi replants 2000 trees at Mudi catchment area

Castel Malawi Limited has replanted 2000 trees at Mudi catchment area in Ndirande, Blantyre, as part of efforts to restore the environment and support water conservation in the area.

Speaking during the tree-replanting exercise on Friday, Castel Malawi’s Human Resource and Corporate Affairs Director, Gloria Zimba said the initiative aligns with the company’s commitment to environmental sustainability considering the amount of water used in beer production.

“When we are making beer, the ratio is 3:1, meaning in every one litre of beer, there are three litres of water. As a corporate entity we believe that the citizens should not lack access to safe and potable water, hence this initiative,” said Zimba.

She further said Castel Malawi, for the past 4 years, has been conducting annual reforestation activities across the country.

Zimba added that the company works closely with the local communities, the law enforcement agencies and community policing structures to ensure the forest is protected.

“We involve the community because they are the custodians of the land. Throughout the planting and weeding process, they are actively engaged. We also provide protective gear such as overalls, gumboots, whistles, panga knives and hard hats,” said Zimba.

Deputy Director of Forestry Responsible for the South Zone, William Mitembe urged citizens to actively participate in tree-planting initiatives, saying reforestation helps restore degraded land and improve tree survival rate.

“The Southern area is highly degraded. There is need for consistent tree planting to restore our environment,” said Mitembe.

Assistant Commissioner of Police responsible for Ndirande Police, Frank Dzimbiri said the police will support efforts to protect the newly planted trees and encouraged other stakeholders to emulate Castel Malawi environmental initiatives.

“This is a milestone for us as the Police. Trees and water are essential for the community,” said Dzimbiri.

