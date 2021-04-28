Joyce Banda warns ahead of proliferating third coronavirus wave

Former President Joyce Banda has said it is imperative that people in the country begin taking measures of preventing the coronavirus pandemic seriously saying the looming third wave that has taken its toll in some other parts of the world could be disastrous once it hits Malawi.

Banda, the first female Malawian president and the second head of state in Africa, said it was unfortunate that until now people seemed not to care about taking precautions against the pandemic.

She said, in an exclusive interview on ZBS, monitored by Nyasa Times, that there was need for concerted efforts for various stakeholders to join hands in fighting the pandemic.

“The other day I was visiting my village and I asked a few of my relatives there whether they had gone for the vaccine but they were adamant and said they wouldn’t dare go for the killer vaccine. I felt very sad when they told me in the face that we [the leaders] had been vaccinated with mere water to cheat them,” said Banda.

But Banda told host Joab Frank Chakhaza that it was time everybody took an initiative in the fight.

“We are seeing how the third wave is hitting countries such as India. And yet it is India that has been supplying us with the vaccine. Now, if India is in such a story state. What will become of us?

“I am reading and hearing that this wave might hit us in June or so. But whether it is coming or not, I just want to plea with my fellow Malawians to be cautious. To take our preventive measures seriously. Let us not be taken unawares,” said Banda.

