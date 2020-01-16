Joyce Banda’s PP says ACB czar Matemba misinformed the nation

Former ruling People’s Party (PP) has come out strongly censuring Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) Director General Reyneck Matemba over remarks that it is the party’s leader Joyce Banda who appointed him to the office.

Matemba made the assertion when he was addressing the media on allegations that. Some people were attempting to bribe the five-judge panel working on a judgement for the presidential elections nullification petition.

In a statement made available to Nyasa Times, PP spokesperson Ackison Kalaile Banda said that Matemba misinformed the nation when he said that it is Joyce Banda who appointed him.

“Mr Matemba dragged the former president of Malawi Dr Joyce Banda, who is also People’s Party president that she is the one who appointed him when we all know who appointed Matemba as Director General.

“As Peoples Party again we feel aggrieved by Mr Matemba’s assertions because for him to be the ACB Director General he was appointed by Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika and approved by Parliament,” says Banda.

Kalaile Banda added that the former Head of State only appointed Matemba as Deputy Director but not as the Director General, so it is irrelevant for him to drag Joyce Banda in this issue.

Matemba brought the issue of who appointed him when he was told that the bureau is biased towards government.

The ACB boss indicated that he is not favouring anyone bacause his appointing authority was Joyce Banda and not the current president Peter Mutharika.

Matemba, who ironically warned against misinformation as the nation is at a “very critical juncture”, also spent a good part of the news conference defending his record as director general at the graft-fighting agency.

He went ahead to say that he is not even fearing for his job because even if he can be fired today from his position, he has a post at the Ministry of Justice where he can return.

PP believes Matemba has done nothing but to confuse the people further as he did not meet their expectations.

Banda’s party indicates that people were expecting to know the people behind the attempted bribery and not to be told what they were told by the ACB boss.

The party further says that Matemba lied when he challenged the media that no opposition leader has been hunted by the ACB.

“Mr Matemba misinformed the nation, and challenged the media that no any opposition leader was arrested by ACB since, yet on 6th March 2017 through the ACB director himself the then Peoples Party acting president Uladi Mussa was arrested and it is this arrest that forced him to resign from the party and seek refuge in the ruling party.

“Once Hon Mussa joined the ruling party the ACB stopped prosecuting case and it died a natural death until the USA government intervened it’s when the case was revived,” argues Kalaile Banda.

Meanwhile Malawians are awaiting the way forward that ACB will take on the alleged attempted bribery of the judges.

Chief Justice Andrew Nyirenda had reportedly named a senior judicial officer and a prominent businessperson as accomplices in the attempt to bribe two of the five judges of the High Court of Malawi sitting as the Constitutional Court and currently preparing judgement for the presidential election nullification petition case.

In the elections case, two of the presidential candidates in the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections, UTM Party’s Saulos Chilima (the first petitioner) and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) candidate Lazarus Chakwera (the second petitioner) want the court to nullify presidential election results over alleged irregularities, especially in the results management system.

Incumbent President Peter Mutharika of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), who was declared winner of the elections, is the first respondent with Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) as the second respondent.

