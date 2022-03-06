Joyce Mvula’s Thunder roar to overcome Team Bath

UK-based Malawian shooter Joyce Mvula’s team Manchester Thunder survived scare to maintain a perfect record in the Vitality Super League after coming from behind to win 57-53 in sensational style.

Team Bath won two sets and tied in the third quarter 13-13 to go for the final quarter with a three-goal advantage at 42-39.

Manchester Thunder trailed the first quarter 16-15, second quarter 29-26 and 42-39 third quarter.

The victory has put them well on course to defend their title with six wins from six games.

Manchester Thunder attributed the victory to their fourth quarter magical run.

“What a turnaround. A mix up of the team and a final quarter of 18 goals against Team Bath Netball‘s 11 really gave us the boost we needed to take away a win and remain unbeaten. Four games in 11 days and we took every single point.

The Malawian star, who won Player of the Match in a game against her compatriot Towera Vinkhumbo’s Sirens Strathclyde, was over the moon.

“Teamwork still making the dream work. Grateful for Manchester Thunder for our uniform passion to get it done. The fruits are speaking loud enough,” she posted on her

Team Bath rued their chances to let the league leaders snatch a famous victory in the first minutes of the game.

Anna Stembridge, Team Bath Netball Super League head coach, said on the club website: “It’s a hard one to articulate really. We were great for three-quarters of the game and I’m hugely proud of the performance we put out, it was some of our best netball so far this season.

“We won two of the four quarters and drew the third but unfortunately they’ve won it in those five minutes of the last quarter. To give them a run like we did, it’s just not OK. We stopped doing the things that had worked well for us and allowed them to go out too far.”

Captain Imogen Allison added: “It’s disappointing. We did well to be leading the game and we believed we could see it out but they went on a run we just couldn’t stop. We need to see how we stop those runs against us.

“We can take a lot of positives from the game, though, and the first three quarters are definitely something we should be proud of.”

