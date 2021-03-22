Jubilee Generation breaks 8 years silence with ‘Complete package’

The Lilongwe-based five member gospel grouping called Jubilee Generation has finally released the long anticipated second album titled ‘Complete package’ which is currently buzzing in various local radio stations.

Produced by Gift Chiwale at Mix Master Records in Lilongwe, the album focuses much on giving hope to the hopeless and encouraging those passing trying moments to trust God saying Jesus already paid for all the human struggles when he was nailed on the cross.

As depicted in some of the songs in the album including Bwanji mubwere kaye, Malawi udzipemphera, Popanda Njiraand Complete Package, the grouping is giving an assurance that God is able to handle every situation and he is the master planner of everything.

Speaking in an interview with Nyasa Times, Jubilee Generation Director Chikumbutso Banda said they have been silent for about 8 years not because they ran out of ideas but they wanted to understand the music trends and also thinking how best they can transform souls through the art of music.

“We came as ministers of the gospel, though this is the case, we also need to think how best we can minister so that we achieve our goes, Music is an art and we really need to embrace the artistic side of it, that is why we were silent to make sure that we come up with well baked music full of mature content and something that people can enjoy,” he said

Banda said compared to the first album they released in 2012, the current album is Mature with soul touching songs that can transform people when they spare time to listen and digest the Messages.

However, Banda said they are also working on compiling music videos for all the songs and they are planning to launch both the CD and DVD of the album later this year and four music videos are already done.

The grouping chairperson Francis Kachusa also added that, apart from ministering through music the grouping will soon launch a Charity organization that will be focusing on reaching out to the needy, the elderly and Orphans.

Kachusa said the agents of Gospel they would also want demonstrate love through good deeds saying they understand that some people need both spiritual and physical support.

As an interdenominational group, Jubilee Generation came in the limelight in 2012 when they released their debut album titled Wandipatsa Mpumulo.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!