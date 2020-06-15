Judge Kenyatta approves MCP judicial review on on ‘incompetent’ commissioners
High Court judge Kenyatta Nyirenda on Monday granted leave for opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) presidential hopeful Lazarus Chakwera to move for judicial review against the appointment of Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) commissioners Linda Kunje and Jean Mathanga.
President Peter Mutharika retained the two commissioners from a MEC team which Parliament deemed incompetent in the management of the nullified May 21 2019 presidential election.
Mathanga was nominated by Mutharika’s Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) while Kunje whose first entry in MEC was on People’s Party (PP) ticket , also got nominated this time around on DPP slot.
MCP petitioned the High Court to seek a permanent interpretation on whether it is Constitutionally in order for the ruling party to have four Commissioners against its two.
Parliament’s Public Appointments Committee, acting on recommendations from the five-judge panel of the High Court of Malawi sitting as the Constitutional Court that nullified the presidential election on February 3, assessed the competence of the then commissioners and recommended their dismissal.
Reads the committee’s report: “These commissioners breached the law by running a flawed election whose process was marred with serious irregularities and illegalities…”
Besides Mathanga and Kunje, the new MEC team, chaired by Lilongwe-based High Court Judge Chifundo Kachale, also includes lawyer Arthur Nanthuru, Steve Duwa, Anthony Mukumbwa and Olivia Liwewe.
Mukumbwa and Liwewe were two of the three names nominated by MCP.
MCP legal counsel Titus Mvalo said they have sought clarification on the matter from the courts.
“We have applied for a judicial review on the appointment of MEC commissiomers,” Mvalo said.
Mvalo pointed out that newly-amended Presidential and Parliamentary Elections act gives priviledge to political parties with 10 percent representation in Parliament and that DPP and MCP could have shared the same number of commissioners.
The commentators fear the legal challenge on commissioners Mathanga and Kunje in the new team mau delay the court-ordered fresh presidential election tentatively set for June 23.
To say the truth the judges are being corrupted judgement yosatsata constitution ya mtundu wanji komanso nthawi zonse opposition ikakatenga injunction imaroledwa pamene gog nthawi zonse amakanidwa Kodi iwowa sakuiona kuti by doing so asokoneza election akuopa kapena chani one a chakwera andikwana salowabe m boma angozivuta munthu olimba sapupuluma iwowo abwerere ku church kukatumikira sakuiona kuti zikulimba chifukwa iwowo ndi Yona abale akusowekera umphungu amenewa otherwise mukawagwirira ku nyanja atapenga
Just to be clear on this. He has not sought any interim orders stopping the two or four dpp commissioners from working. So elections will still be on. So how does this benefit Mcp? Or What outcome do we mcp supporters want on this? Just a disapproval or objection notice to be recorded for later if election results don’t go well?
You do not have to be well educated or use a microscope to see that the Courts in Malawi are losing integrity and becoming politically bias. The facts shows themselves that courts have dug in to make sure each and every case/cause brought by opposition parties should be accepted and the government should lose. There is an appearance of high degree of bias being demonstrated here. It is dangerous if this is allowed. We must not blame DPP that they are not respecting courts. In contrast courts themselves they need to refrain from politics. Courts must not bring themselves in… Read more »
kodi akulakwisa ndi ndani. Kodi Chifukwa chani Peter akupangila dala zinthu zoti akudziwilatu kuti ndikuphwanya Malamulo.
Is Kenyata the only judge at the high court to handle political cases?
The court is attacking the executive and cries foul when executive fights back. The problem is they think they hold all the power. Look what happened in turkey.a coup is a coup
The dance has started. MCP exactly falling in dpp’s trap. DPP new this will come and it was deliberate. 23 June mavoti atheka with these lawsuits?? Ndiri ku ma stand