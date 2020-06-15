Chilima wows Chitipa, talks development: ‘Vote for Chakwera’

Vice President Saulos Chilima, who is also Tonse Alliance running mate ,was forced to address a mini rally at Chitipa boma on Monday after hundreds of people turned out for what was meant to be a whistle stop.

Starting the day with whistle stops at Chendo, Chinunkha, Mwamukumbwa then Kameme – Chilima arrived at Chitipa boma around pm where hundreds of people had gathered waiting for him.

Chilima urged the people to use the fresh elections as God given opportunity to fix the country by voting for Dr. Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi Congress Party (MCP), who is leading Tonse Alliance in which Chilima is the running mate.

“On the ballot paper, there are only three people. Vote for the one on number one who is Dr. Chakwera. Do not bother about the rest. I don’t even know their names,” he said.

The country’s Vice President said the alliance government will bring tangible development in Malawi without only concetrating on a few districts.

“Malawi starts from Chitipa. Lake Malawi starts from here. Likewise, development must start from here and overflow to the whole country. We will develop Chitipa. We need roads here like the one to Nthalire,” said Chilima.

Chilima also promised the people that effective June 23 fertiliser will be selling at K4,495 and that one million jobs will created within the first year.

At Chitipa, Chilima was joined by several MCP, UTM and PP officials including comrade Timothy Mtambo and Kamuzu Chibambo of PETRA.

Earlier, Chilima donated K1 million towards the construction of office for T/A Mwaulambia who lamented that he doesn’t have an office as what used to be his office is dilapidated and the new government should come to the rescue.

However, Chilima said to make sure that works are in progress ahead of June 23 he was donating K1 million for the cause.

