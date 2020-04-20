Judge Kenyatta did not suspend coronavirus from spreading in Malawi – Kaphale

April 20, 2020 Zawadi Chilunga - Nyasa Times 22 Comments

Attorney General Kalekeni Kaphale has said High Court judge Kenyatta Nyirenda who  on Friday granted a temporary injunction against the government’s 21-day coronavirus lockdown period pending a judicial review within seven days,  did not issue an order against the virus to stop spreading.

Attoney General Kalekeni Kaphale: Government yet to come up with a position on whether to challenge the granting of leave for judicial review and the injunction

Kaphale said government is yet to make a decision on whether to challenge the injunction obtained by Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC), which argued that more consultation was needed to prevent harm to the poorest and most vulnerable of society.

“We only lament the fact that the virus spreads quickly in communities that are not socially distancing and are not on lockdown,” said Kaphale.

“In the seven days that the judge has given for the inter-parties hearing, he did not issue an order against the virus to stop spreading,” said the government’s chief legal adviser.

Kaphale continued: “If the pandemic accelerates in the seven days given, the nation knows who to blame and for a fact, it will not be [the problem of] government.”

President Peter Mutharika has cautioned that if authorities were not careful, up to 50,000 lives could be lost to the virus pandemic.

In the days leading up to the court order suspending lockdown, vegetable vendors and other traders took to the streets nationwide to protest. Many have said that coronavirus poses less of a threat than hunger.

The Covid-19 outbreak comes in the midst of an intense political crisis after the Constitutional Court cancelled Mutharika’s his re-election last year and  ordered a fresh elections which has been slated for July 2.

An appeal by the President and Malawi Electoral Commission is at the Supreme Court of Appeal which will be determined likely this month end.

Malawi is one of the 16 landlocked nations in Africa, sharing borders with Mozambique, Zambia and Tanzania.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

22
Leave a Reply

avatar
16 Comment threads
6 Thread replies
2 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
19 Comment authors
MwikhoWakubaTestimonyNarutoDausi wa cavid Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Mwikho
Guest
Mwikho

Stupid AG. Instead of assisting govt. he talks crap!!!. No wonder his whole attention is in stealing our taxes. Pay back what you have already stolen through MEC apo bi!! tionana unless you depart from this world you heartless Thief!!!!. Govt. should thank the judge who has given them breathing space so that they can plan properly, if they can.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Testimony
Guest
Testimony

When the AG uses a ganglion than using his brain…talking total rubbish.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Naruto
Guest
Naruto

Vuto lake atumbuka kukhwima, kudalira zazitsamba, this judge personally does not fear Corona.Nyanga kuchuluka.Ovutika tikhala Ife anthu osatambafe.

Nyirenda amasamba Patali, kafunseni kukhoti.

Vote Up-2Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Wakuba
Guest
Wakuba

Anthu 50,000 amenewa ndi achigawo chake chiti?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Dausi wa cavid
Guest
Dausi wa cavid

Mbuzi ya munthu imafuna iziba dolla tikapita ku lockdown kuti imalize ma flats ake akumanga ndi dolla yakuba ku namiwawa aja galu wa munthu

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
BigMan
Guest
BigMan

Kalekeni, please do not busy us with unnecessary platitudes. Advise the government properly so that they stop infringing peoples rights.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
2 020
Guest
2 020

Wamwa Surf…?!! Akaphale Mutu Suukugwira

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Kandulu
Guest
Kandulu

I fear the worse for this DPP fake government in the coming Supreme Court ruling. It will be over for these fools.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Agenda Setting Theory
Guest
Agenda Setting Theory

I was still giving Kaphale a benefit of doubt after his miserable performance during the concourt, but now I have concluded he is a compete nutter. What wrong did Kenyatta do in his judgement. You wanted to implement a lockdown without announcing measures to support the vulnerable. TIPPEX BRAIN

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Mtondowodoka
Guest
Mtondowodoka

When people start dying and suffering from Corona virus we know who to blame, Kenyatta Corona Nyirenda, Covid Mtambo, Gay Trapence,Lazarus fake pastor Chakwera, Chiboliboli Kaliati among others. A time will come when Malawi reels from this virus, when that time comes be answerable.

Vote Up-3Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
C Banda
Guest
C Banda

“Kaphale has said High Court judge Kenyatta Nyirenda … did not issue an order against the virus to stop spreading.”
.
This is true, so Kaphale should go to court on Friday and ask Nyirena to issue such an order.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
The SNIPER
Guest
The SNIPER

Arrogant General Kaphale on the move as usual as the Cadet.
By the way, the Government always mention 50,000 people will be affected, who are these people? I get surprised because if the figures can be easily known it means the one who knows the figures may also be able to know the names of people, that is why he or she can be able to come up with figures. Or is it the number of people that you have been asked by the Billgates to try his vaccination? Just got curious sometimes. Or is it political trembling?
Full scale Baba!

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
shares