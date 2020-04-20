Judge Kenyatta did not suspend coronavirus from spreading in Malawi – Kaphale
Attorney General Kalekeni Kaphale has said High Court judge Kenyatta Nyirenda who on Friday granted a temporary injunction against the government’s 21-day coronavirus lockdown period pending a judicial review within seven days, did not issue an order against the virus to stop spreading.
Kaphale said government is yet to make a decision on whether to challenge the injunction obtained by Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC), which argued that more consultation was needed to prevent harm to the poorest and most vulnerable of society.
“We only lament the fact that the virus spreads quickly in communities that are not socially distancing and are not on lockdown,” said Kaphale.
“In the seven days that the judge has given for the inter-parties hearing, he did not issue an order against the virus to stop spreading,” said the government’s chief legal adviser.
Kaphale continued: “If the pandemic accelerates in the seven days given, the nation knows who to blame and for a fact, it will not be [the problem of] government.”
President Peter Mutharika has cautioned that if authorities were not careful, up to 50,000 lives could be lost to the virus pandemic.
In the days leading up to the court order suspending lockdown, vegetable vendors and other traders took to the streets nationwide to protest. Many have said that coronavirus poses less of a threat than hunger.
The Covid-19 outbreak comes in the midst of an intense political crisis after the Constitutional Court cancelled Mutharika’s his re-election last year and ordered a fresh elections which has been slated for July 2.
An appeal by the President and Malawi Electoral Commission is at the Supreme Court of Appeal which will be determined likely this month end.
Malawi is one of the 16 landlocked nations in Africa, sharing borders with Mozambique, Zambia and Tanzania.
Stupid AG. Instead of assisting govt. he talks crap!!!. No wonder his whole attention is in stealing our taxes. Pay back what you have already stolen through MEC apo bi!! tionana unless you depart from this world you heartless Thief!!!!. Govt. should thank the judge who has given them breathing space so that they can plan properly, if they can.
When the AG uses a ganglion than using his brain…talking total rubbish.
Vuto lake atumbuka kukhwima, kudalira zazitsamba, this judge personally does not fear Corona.Nyanga kuchuluka.Ovutika tikhala Ife anthu osatambafe.
Nyirenda amasamba Patali, kafunseni kukhoti.
Anthu 50,000 amenewa ndi achigawo chake chiti?
Mbuzi ya munthu imafuna iziba dolla tikapita ku lockdown kuti imalize ma flats ake akumanga ndi dolla yakuba ku namiwawa aja galu wa munthu
Kalekeni, please do not busy us with unnecessary platitudes. Advise the government properly so that they stop infringing peoples rights.
Wamwa Surf…?!! Akaphale Mutu Suukugwira
I fear the worse for this DPP fake government in the coming Supreme Court ruling. It will be over for these fools.
I was still giving Kaphale a benefit of doubt after his miserable performance during the concourt, but now I have concluded he is a compete nutter. What wrong did Kenyatta do in his judgement. You wanted to implement a lockdown without announcing measures to support the vulnerable. TIPPEX BRAIN
When people start dying and suffering from Corona virus we know who to blame, Kenyatta Corona Nyirenda, Covid Mtambo, Gay Trapence,Lazarus fake pastor Chakwera, Chiboliboli Kaliati among others. A time will come when Malawi reels from this virus, when that time comes be answerable.
“Kaphale has said High Court judge Kenyatta Nyirenda … did not issue an order against the virus to stop spreading.”
.
This is true, so Kaphale should go to court on Friday and ask Nyirena to issue such an order.
Arrogant General Kaphale on the move as usual as the Cadet.
By the way, the Government always mention 50,000 people will be affected, who are these people? I get surprised because if the figures can be easily known it means the one who knows the figures may also be able to know the names of people, that is why he or she can be able to come up with figures. Or is it the number of people that you have been asked by the Billgates to try his vaccination? Just got curious sometimes. Or is it political trembling?
Full scale Baba!