Judge Kenyatta had a chance to save Malawi and didn’t

Let me start by saying that I am not political, and I do not support any political party. What happened to me is really painful.

I own a small shop selling various goods in Lilongwe City centre. I put all my life savings and got a small loan to supplement the money that I had to open the store.

Every month I stock up and make some profit from the little margins that I get from the various goods I sell.

These violent demonstrations have made it impossible to trade. Every time there are demos, the shops get looted. We close our businesses. I as safe for a while when violent looters never came to our side.

Today they did.

When I saw the court challenge of Attorney General, I had a sigh of relief. I thought that finally, the judges would stop these demos. I felt that justice would finally be on the side of the victims of this violence. But it was not to be.

Instead of dealing with the arguments about the rights that keep getting violated, the judge ignored it. His words cut like a knife in my heart.

Passing his judgement, Judge Kenyatta Nyirenda said: “To my mind, this means that until a contrary decision is made in a substantive matter, this Court has to go by current legal position. In short, the status quo holds good.”

When will we wait for that “substantive matter”? What does the “current legal position” say about the protection of other people’s rights?

Who protects our rights to security and protection of property? Our right to economic activity? These are my constitutional rights that the demonstrators trampled on. They are codified in the constitution!

Did the judge take the easy way out to dismiss the case because it is the government?

I do not support the government, and I do not support politics or political parties. I am just a simple Malawian running a small business to take my children to school and feed my family.

I watched all my life savings vanish right in front of my eyes. I do not even have money to go to courts to sue the violent demonstrators. Where do I even begin?

Where will I get the money for rent? Where will I get money to get new stock? Why Malawi, why?

Did God really give birth to me to suffer like this? To have heartless men come and destroy the little that I have. Evil, cruel men destroyed the little that I had to put bread on the table, roof over the heads of my wife and children.

Life is so painful, and the pain cuts so deep into my heart and soul.

I had some glimmer of hope that Judge Kenyatta Nyirenda was going to save us from these evil hooligans, and he didn’t.

All I am left with is hopelessness and pain.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :