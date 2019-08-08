Court confirms MCP’s Mwalwanda duly elected MP for Karonga Central: Mwenifumbo loses case

The High Court has confirmed that Malawi Congress Party (MCP) legislator for Karonga Central, Cornelius Mwalwanda, was duly elected in May 21 Tripartite Elections and dismissed his predecessor Frank Tumpale Mwenefumbo’s case in which he challenged the results.

Judge Thomson Ligowe, in his ruling, said Mwenefumbo has failed to present evidence and prove that there were irregularities during the elections in the constituency.

“I have not been challenged with tangible reasons to rove that the absence of monitors in some polling centres, the labelled ‘MW’ stream and the counting process affected the results of the elections,” he judge said in his determination.

“I have also not been presented with letters in which the monitors complained to MEC ( Malawi Electoral Commission) as evidence,” said judge Ligowe.

Mwenifumbo, who contested on Alliance for Democrcay (Aford) ticket, got 4,816 votes while Mwalwanda amassed 4,907 votes.

After the court ruling, Mwenifumbo said he has accepted and it is time to move on.

“I respect the judiciary. We have not presented more good eveidence and its time to move on,” he said.

During the May elections, Mwenifumbo was also United Democratic Front (UDF) presidential runningmate.

Since the May 21 elections, several parliamentary candidates have failed in their bids to have results of elections in their constituencies nullified.

