Thugs vandalises office of minister: Undamaged Malawi President’s portrait raises doubts as ‘work of DPP cadets’

August 8, 2019 Wanga Gwede - Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

Ministry of Information, Civic Education and Communication Technology was not spared the damage by a section of protestors who caused mayhem in Lilongwe on Tuesday, leaving a trail of looting and destruction.

The thugs brought disorder at the ministy
The minister’s office after the mayhem.-Photo by Malawi News Agency
Computers were damaged
The entrance to the minister’s office
Others offices at the ministry also vandalised

The thugs group broke in the ministry’s headquarters at City Centre in Lilongwe and caused extensive looting and vandalism.

Pictures taken by official Malawi News Agency (Mana) emerged on social media showing damage in the office of the minister and the Principal Secretary.

According to Director of Information, Gideon Munthali, the thugs made away with anything they could carry “including toilet tissues and condoms”.

He said: “Items which could not be moved out were destroyed. They removed legs of desks and chairs. Those without legs, they hammered them down or cut them to pieces. They swept all portable computers while computers with gave them difficulty were dismantled.”

Munthali said the thugs dropped some of the items at the car pack but in “irreparable state.”

Government  claims the thugs were  part of the demonstrations the  Human Rights Defenders Coalition  (HRDC) which organised  demonstrations on Tuesday  and proceeded on Wednesday to demand the resignation of Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC)  chair person  Jane Ansah for leading a team that allegedly mismanaged the presidential poll in May.

However, Malawians on social media noted that the burglars left a portrait of President Peter Mutharika intact on the wall in the minister’s office.

Some Facebook users suspected that the break-in was staged in order to pin the crime on post-election protesters.

“I wonder whether some of this looting of public offices is stage-managed,” wondered social commentator Onjezani Kenani .

“As some have pointed out, I cannot imagine looters who have broken into a cabinet minister’s office leaving APM’s (President Mutharika) portrait on the wall intact. The work of cadets, perhaps, to whom the master’s portrait is too scared to violate?”

The thugs also damaged Gemini Building, DHL offices, service centres  and several businesses.

And Old Mutual Building was also raided and Kamuzu Mausoleum was not spared.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Leave a Reply

  Subscribe  
Notify of
wpDiscuz