Judge Kenyatta halts deportation of 67 Indian illegal workers at Malawi Sugar Company

August 9, 2020 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 1 Comment

The High Court in Lilongwe has halted the immediate deportation of 67 Indian workers at Salima Sugar company whom the government said had no work permit.

Indian Illegal lags in Malawi

Judge Kenyatta Nyirenda granted the stay for judicial review on their case.

This means the court will hear the whole case before making its determination on whether they should be deported or not.

The ruling comes after the chief resident magistrate Violet Chipao granted the 67 Indian workers bail after spending a week in police custody.

The workers were arrested just a day after minister of Homeland Security Richard Chimwendo Banda made a visit to their work place and demanded work permit from each of the workers.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

1
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
kumalire Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
kumalire
Guest
kumalire

These people are coming from a country with more than 1 billion people.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
shares