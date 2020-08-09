Judge Kenyatta halts deportation of 67 Indian illegal workers at Malawi Sugar Company

The High Court in Lilongwe has halted the immediate deportation of 67 Indian workers at Salima Sugar company whom the government said had no work permit.

Judge Kenyatta Nyirenda granted the stay for judicial review on their case.

This means the court will hear the whole case before making its determination on whether they should be deported or not.

The ruling comes after the chief resident magistrate Violet Chipao granted the 67 Indian workers bail after spending a week in police custody.

The workers were arrested just a day after minister of Homeland Security Richard Chimwendo Banda made a visit to their work place and demanded work permit from each of the workers.

