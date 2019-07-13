Judge, lawyers worried with fake news in election case

Mzuzu High Court Judge, Thom Ligowe has expressed worry over spread of fake news in a case where Ralph Mhone of People’s Party (PP), is disputing Symon Vuwa Kaunda of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), as winner for Nkhata Bay Central Constituency in May 21 tripartite elections.

Speaking in court Friday, before adjourning the case to July 24, 2019, he said it is disheartening to note thatsome people were circulating fake news that the case was over and was won by certain section.

“I need to warn all people here who have the tendency to deliberately circulate fake news. This is totally wrong.

“Today as I am adjourning this matter, I do not want to hear someone saying we have concluded the case. This is just an adjournment,” Ligowe warned.

Lawyers from both sides condemned supporters of the two parties who are at the centre of all this.

Mhone’s Laywer, Wesley Mwafulirwa said it was strange that some people were behaving in this way saying there was a potential to disrupt peace.

“I personally faced these people who are creating fake news from this case. The other time Ifailed to be in court due to illness.

I was surprised to receive phone calls that I was deliberately shunning away from appearing in court because my client had lost, this is very unfortunate,” he said.

Mwafulirwa said people need to be patient enough so that all the court processes are done to ensure justice is delivered in the matter.

“I know tensions are high outside there. But I ask supporters from both camps to be calm and wait till we have a judgment from the court,” he said.

Lawyer for Kaunda, Leonard Mbulo said was extremely wrong for people to create fake news on the case.

“When we came in June for a hearing of the same case, I was surprised to see people jubilating outside the court claiming their party has triumphed, this is wrong as we have a long way to go.

People need to wait a little longer as there are a lot of issues that need to be looked into so that justice comes out,” he noted.

Recently, an audio clip went viral on social media claiming the court has ruled in favour Mhone in the case.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :