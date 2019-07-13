Malawi Queens secures win against Singapore in World Netball Cup

Malawi Queens secured their first win at the 2019 Netball World Cup in Liverpool in Saturday after winning against Singapore by 49 goals.

The match which ended 87-38, puts the Malawi Queens in second position behind New Zealand and ahead of Barbados and Singapore in Group B.

Malawi and Barbados will be playing in the next fixture on Sunday.

Coach Griffin Seanad said he was pleased with the win and that he hopes his charges will qualify for the next phase.

“It was important to get to winning aquas after losing the opening match to New Zealand. We will strive o secure another win against Barbados on Sunday,” he said.

Joyce Mvula has a field day in the game netting more goals before she was rested in the last quarter.

