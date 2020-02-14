Judge Madise gets threats from DPP cadets

Ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) notorious cadets are issuing threats to Judge Dingiswayo Madise who was one of the Constitutional Court judges who two weeks ago annulled the May 21, presidential election and ordered for a fresh poll in July, Nyasa Times understands.

A senior judiciary official has confirmed of the threats through mobile phone texts and that the matter has been reported to the authorities.

However, Judiciary spokesperson Agnes Patemba was not readily available for comment.

But Malawians have taken up in various social media platforms to condemn the threats, saying the ruling party needs to tame the indiscipline cadets.

However, it was not immediately known why the cadets have singled out Judge Madise when the judgement was unanimous.

Thom Mpinganjira, a financial services business tycoon with strong links to the ruling elite is currently answering corruption charges in a magistrates’ court in Blantyre for allegedly attempting to bribe the Constitutional Court judges to rule in favour of President Peter Mutharika who was the first respondent in the case.

