High Court Judge Mike Tembo is expected to rule in the next 30 days on whether construction of the Mahatma Ghandi statue should go ahead of not.

Tembo said this on Thursday in Blantyre after hearing submissions from both the state and Ghandi must fall movement lawyer Nicely Msowoya in an intra-party hearing at the High Court.

Msowoya made his submissions to persuade the court not to allow the continuation of the statue of the Indian hero, a statue which has come with a US$20 million aid from the government of India.

However, the state wants the court to rule in its favour so that construction of the statue and a business centre should continue in the commercial city.

The Ghandi must fall movement says there is no need to erect Ghandi’s statue in Blantyre, saying Ghandi was a racist who worked against Africans and put the interest of Indians first.

Tembo did not give the exact day when he would deliver the landmark ruling.

The construction of the statue has been halted following a court injunction which the movement obtained a few weeks ago.

