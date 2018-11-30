PIL donates medical items worth K5m to Dowa Hospital

Dowa District Hospital on Thursday received an early Christmas medical package worth K5 million from Petroleum Importers Limited (PIL).

The package includes patient monitor, manual pop cutters, stethoscopes, caesarean sets and Mackintosh maternal equipment among others.

Presenting the donation, PIL General Manager, Dr Enwell Kadango said his company was pleased to assist the facility in improving health care delivery services.

“Our company recognises that most health facilities in the country are in need of support of medical items although government was doing all it can to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDG’s),” he said.

He said the company through its Corporate Social Responsibility will continue to complement government’s efforts to achieve its meaningful development.

Receiving the donation, the District Health Officer, Dr Peter Makoza commended the company for its kind gesture which he said will go along way in alleviating patient’s medical needs.

“These are the equipments we needed most. Their coming will ease the pressure faced by medical personnel to assist patients efficiently,” he said.

He therefore assured the company that the equipment received will be put into good use.

Built in 1931, Dowa Hospital cares for a growing population of over 800 000 people.

