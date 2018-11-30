Mutharika, Chakwera clash in Mangochi: MCP defiant, to go ahead with whistle-stop tours

Main opposition, the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) says it will go ahead with its planned whistle stop tours and a rally in Mangochi on Saturday although the District Commissioner has advised the party to put it on hold.

The District Commissioner wrote the party on Thursday to put the whistle stop tours and the rally in Monkey Bay on hold because President Peter Mutharika would be using the same route for his Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) whistle stop tours as well.

But MCP publicity secretary Maurice Munthali said the party applied for the political activity long ago before Mutharika.

“We followed all the procedures, we complied with the law and we will go ahead with the whistle stop tours and the rally in Monkey Bay,” he said.

Munthali said Mutharika would be responsible if violence erupts between supporters of the DPP and MCP.

President Mutharika would be on the whistle stop tours on his way to Zomba where he will be guest of honour at a DPP eastern region fundraising event at Zomba State Lodge.

