Mutharika, Chakwera clash in Mangochi: MCP defiant, to go ahead with whistle-stop tours

Main opposition, the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) says it will go ahead with its planned whistle stop tours and a rally in Mangochi on Saturday although the District Commissioner has advised the party to put it on hold.
The District Commissioner wrote the party on Thursday to put the whistle stop tours and the rally in Monkey Bay on hold because President Peter Mutharika would be using the same route for his Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) whistle stop tours as well.
But MCP publicity secretary Maurice Munthali said the party applied for the political activity long ago before Mutharika.
“We followed all the procedures, we complied with the law and we will go ahead with the whistle stop tours and the rally in Monkey Bay,” he said.
Munthali said Mutharika would be responsible if violence erupts between supporters of the DPP and MCP.
President Mutharika would be on the whistle stop tours on his way to Zomba where he will be guest of honour at a DPP eastern region fundraising event at Zomba State Lodge.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
Nkhalamba yokubayi itivuta. Typical of nkhalamba stubbornness as they approach the gates to hell or heavens. Our thieving nkhalamba is surely going to hell for stealing from the poor. Had it been in Saudi Arabia dzanja lotha Kalelo tidakatseteka.
KOMA GUYS ZINAZI TIYENI TIZIPHUZILA MOMWE ANTHU AZUNGU AMAPANGILA PLEASE COZ IZI NDI NDEWO APAPA WINA NDITHU AKAVULARA INUSO A DC UZA ANTHU BWINOBWINO KUTI OYAMBA NDI AWA OSATI POTI MWINA AWA NDIOLAMULIRA SATELO MCHIFUKWA CHAKE BOMA LIKASITHA MUMAVA KUWAWA INU OSAGIDWILA NDALE PLEASE PANGANI CHILUNGAMO ANTHU ASAVULALE KUMENEKO ANTHU ADZTI NDI A DC BASI KAYA ZANU IZO INE NDANGODUTSAMO KOMA ZIPANGANI CHILUNGAMO NGATI ANTHU OOPA CHAUTA PLEASE
there is no prblem ….MCP must do the rallies and everywhere and at any time… they have the nation’s blessing
Kushosha nkhondo tu uku
Clearly DPP wants to obstruct rallies by MCP using Presidential travel as an excuse. Mwagwa nayo!
Petulo, ndale za ubulutu ayi.
Abusa osagonjera mfumu yawo bwanji.Akumanganipo apa a Chakwera.Dont you know its a calculated move
Ralph Jooma akunjenjemela ndi Kongelesi ku Monkeybay.How does Maliseche’s luncheon at Zomba state house affect MCP rally far away in monkeybay???
dpp stop using state houses for fundarising rent comesa hall like everyone else
Mr Maurice Munthali, why were you applying to the DC then for permission? Inutu, ku opposition ko mudakakhala kobe because MCP will never ever rule Malawi again. Never!
MCP should show maturity here. They made an application that could be granted or denied. This is posturing for nothing.