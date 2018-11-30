Mutharika, Chakwera clash in Mangochi: MCP defiant, to go ahead with whistle-stop tours

November 30, 2018 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 15 Comments

Main opposition, the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) says it will go ahead with its planned whistle stop tours and a rally in Mangochi on Saturday although the District Commissioner has advised the party to put it on hold.

Chakwera: Set to barnstom Mangochi

The District Commissioner wrote the party on Thursday to put the whistle stop tours and the rally in Monkey Bay on hold because President Peter Mutharika would be using the same route for his Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) whistle stop tours as well.

But MCP publicity secretary Maurice Munthali said the party applied for the political activity long ago before Mutharika.

“We followed all the procedures, we complied with the law and we will go ahead with the whistle stop tours and the rally in Monkey Bay,” he said.

Munthali said Mutharika would be responsible if violence erupts between supporters of the DPP and MCP.

President Mutharika would be on the whistle stop tours on his way to Zomba where he will be guest of honour at a DPP eastern region fundraising event at Zomba State Lodge.

Alamu Pumani Mwakula kuba
Guest
Alamu Pumani Mwakula kuba

Nkhalamba yokubayi itivuta. Typical of nkhalamba stubbornness as they approach the gates to hell or heavens. Our thieving nkhalamba is surely going to hell for stealing from the poor. Had it been in Saudi Arabia dzanja lotha Kalelo tidakatseteka.

1 minute ago
1 minute ago
POOR MAN FEEL IT
Guest
POOR MAN FEEL IT

KOMA GUYS ZINAZI TIYENI TIZIPHUZILA MOMWE ANTHU AZUNGU AMAPANGILA PLEASE COZ IZI NDI NDEWO APAPA WINA NDITHU AKAVULARA INUSO A DC UZA ANTHU BWINOBWINO KUTI OYAMBA NDI AWA OSATI POTI MWINA AWA NDIOLAMULIRA SATELO MCHIFUKWA CHAKE BOMA LIKASITHA MUMAVA KUWAWA INU OSAGIDWILA NDALE PLEASE PANGANI CHILUNGAMO ANTHU ASAVULALE KUMENEKO ANTHU ADZTI NDI A DC BASI KAYA ZANU IZO INE NDANGODUTSAMO KOMA ZIPANGANI CHILUNGAMO NGATI ANTHU OOPA CHAUTA PLEASE

35 minutes ago
35 minutes ago
jossiah
Guest
jossiah

there is no prblem ….MCP must do the rallies and everywhere and at any time… they have the nation’s blessing

50 minutes ago
50 minutes ago
Colonel Mtaganda aka African Rambo
Guest
Colonel Mtaganda aka African Rambo

Kushosha nkhondo tu uku

59 minutes ago
59 minutes ago
Dipipi
Guest
Dipipi

Clearly DPP wants to obstruct rallies by MCP using Presidential travel as an excuse. Mwagwa nayo!

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Change is needed
Guest
Change is needed

Petulo, ndale za ubulutu ayi.

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
TMAN
Guest
TMAN

Abusa osagonjera mfumu yawo bwanji.Akumanganipo apa a Chakwera.Dont you know its a calculated move

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Kachimanga
Guest
Kachimanga

Ralph Jooma akunjenjemela ndi Kongelesi ku Monkeybay.How does Maliseche’s luncheon at Zomba state house affect MCP rally far away in monkeybay???

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Make Malawi Great
Guest
Make Malawi Great

dpp stop using state houses for fundarising rent comesa hall like everyone else

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
mbuje
Guest
mbuje

Mr Maurice Munthali, why were you applying to the DC then for permission? Inutu, ku opposition ko mudakakhala kobe because MCP will never ever rule Malawi again. Never!

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
sato
Guest
sato

MCP should show maturity here. They made an application that could be granted or denied. This is posturing for nothing.

15 minutes ago
15 minutes ago

