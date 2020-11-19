Judiciary hires new Supreme Court, High Court registrar

November 19, 2020 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 4 Comments

Judiciary has appointed a new registrar for the Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal and the High Court. She is Gladys Gondwe, formerly chief resident magistrate for Mzuzu.

Agnes Patemba was elevated from Registrar of the Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal and the High Court of Malawi  to a Judge

Gondwe replaces Agness Patemba who was appointed as a judge for the High Court.

The new Registrar, Gondwe recently  handled musician Fredokis’ election process meddling case.

Meanwhile, some lawyers in the north have expressed concern over the Judiciary decision to allocate two judges at the High Court in Mzuzu out of 11 President Lazarus Chakwera appointed recently.

One of the lawyers, Wesley Mwafulirwa said there is a back log of cases in the north, forcing the Court to refer some of the cases to Lilongwe.

Blantyre High Court has got four new judges, Lilongwe has three, and Mzuzu and Zomba have two each.

Chathengo
Chathengo
3 hours ago

But northerners always complaining why? Mufuna onse apite ku mpoto? Zonse zizingokhala zanu.

Alamu Pumani Mwakalamba
Alamu Pumani Mwakalamba
3 hours ago

The Industrial Relations Court is almost dead now. Most of the cases have stalled. What is the Ministry of Justice or the Chief Justice doing about it? People die without getting justice on what the employers did to them. Why don’t you just remove the useless court completely rather than make people wait for more than 10 years to get justice?

Henele Gopani
Henele Gopani
5 hours ago

Entitlement ya anthu akumpoto imazakwana

DD him
DD him
3 hours ago
Reply to  Henele Gopani

Dont be a hater and tribalistic. Tribalism or regionalism is not all we have. Change your mentality to life

