Judiciary Promise to Act on Sugar Pricing Reduction Case – CDEDI

Center for Democracy and Economic Development Initiative (CDEDI) has said they expect the Judiciary to act on reduction of sugar pricing case between them who stand for the voiceless and Illovo.

This has been revealed after the Judiciary met CDEDI executives at Commercial Divisions on Thursday in Lilongwe to established the cause of the delays and map the way forward on that case.

CDEDI Executive Director Sylvester Namiwa told journalists after meeting that the had fruitful discussions with the register of the High Courts and her Assistant Florence Msekandiana in a two hours long session.

Last year CDEDI logged a complaint and court order to stop Illovo Malawi Plc from implementing sugar price hike, and their findings presented at Parliament revealed that the company sell the commodity at higher price within Malawi than what is exported.

“I must report that we had a fruitful engagement close to two hours a candid discussion on three things. First, they promised to follow up the issue which brings hope that soon or later we are going to get the much awaited judgement on sugar pricing reduction case.” said Namiwa.

Secondly, he revealed that the courts are happy that they brought issue, and chief justice is extending the invitation to Malawians that they should report such cases as the Judiciary is there to serve the interest of Malawians.

“They are up and willing to account for their actions, and failure to act as per wording and dectates of section 12 of the republican constitution is couldn’t be good.

Therefore, the take home massage is that they have taken note of our concerns and have promised to follow up, and we hope that maybe soon or later Malawians will get a ruling on that matter.” He added.

CDEDI wrote chief justice to bring in to his attention the delayed judgement following his sentiments that Judiciary has put in place procedures and mechanism to ensure speedy delivery of Justice.

Now Malawians are being reminded about current sugar crisis where people have to queque for long hours to get sugar which is bad to Malawians.

In doing so, CDEDI pleaded with the Chief Justice to take over the file of the case in order to see speedy resolution of the case, considering the sugar crisis in the country.

