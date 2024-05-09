Presidential aide Rev Kamwendo advises faith leaders to be proactive in cybercrime protection

Presidential Advisor on Religious Affairs, Reverend Brian Kamwendo, has advised faith leaders to be proactive in protecting themselves and their flock from cybercrime.

Kamwendo made the advice on Wednesday when he presided over the training, which the Malawi Communication Regulatory Authority (MACRA) organized in Lilongwe.

The presidential aide stressed that in today’s increasingly digital era, the allure of cybercrime extends beyond just corporate and governmental organizations to sectors less typically associated with technology – religious institutions.

“We are all witnesses today that the religious institutions, often assumed to operate outside the realm of technological risks, are finding themselves exposed to a new kind of threat. That’s why this training is critical as it prepares the faith leaders to protect themselves as well as those they serve,” said Kamwendo.

In his article, Ray Rodgers observed that cyber criminals target religions institutions for various reasons. Rodgers cited financial reserves, wealth in data, among others.

Cybercriminals, recognizing this deep-rooted faith and intrinsic trust that members place in religious institutions, utilize phishing attacks mimicking the tone, style, and even the branding of the religious institution’s regular communications, leading members to unwittingly divulge personal or financial information.

Such breaches not only have dire consequences for the individual members but can also tarnish the reputation of the religious institution involved.

The ramifications of a cyber attack on a religious institution are not just digital but deeply tangible and can profoundly affect its foundational pillars. Direct financial theft, either from the institution’s coffers or its members through deceptive communications, can debilitate its operational capacity and hinder its core missions.

Concurrently, the very essence of the institution — trust — can suffer a significant blow. News of such breaches can quickly diminish the confidence of members and the broader community in the institution, leading to a challenging and prolonged trust-rebuilding process. Beyond these, the day-to-day operations, encompassing everything from service schedules and event management to vital communication channels, can experience severe disruptions, further magnifying the institution’s challenges in the aftermath of an attack.

Kamwendo said it is against this background that the Government of Malawi thought it imperative to equip religious leaders with skills and knowledge on how they can protect themselves.

“When it comes to cybersecurity, taking a proactive stance is imperative for religious organizations. To protect themselves against looming cyber threats, faith leaders should begin with a thorough risk assessment to discern their unique vulnerabilities. It’s essential to recognize that risks are not homogenous; certain threats might be amplified based on an institution’s specific operational methodologies or the technological tools they employ.

“Additionally, there’s an indispensable need to invest in the education and training of staff and congregants, equipping them to discern and thwart looming cyber threats. This extends to adopting robust cybersecurity protocols, encompassing measures like stringent password policies, multi-factor authentication, the implementation of firewalls, punctual software updates, and the adoption of secure communication platforms. It becomes prudent to regularly back up all pivotal data, ensuring its safety and accessibility, and effectively address the multifaceted nature of cyber threats by engaging with cybersecurity specialists, especially those familiar with the nuances of religious institutions, who can offer invaluable, customized insights,” said the presidential aide.

