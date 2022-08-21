Judiciary ready for speedy corruption trials

Chief Justice Rezine Mzikamanda says the Judiciary is ready to speed up corruption cases and recover assets obtained through graft and fraud.

He said this during a two day Judiciary Asset Recovery Trainers workshop in Blantyre.

This comes as President Dr Lazarus Chakwera directed the Treasury to release more money to graft busting body, the Anti-Corruption Bureau to prosecute 84 people suspected to have received huge sums of money and other gifts from corruption kingpin Zuneth Sattar.

Among the suspects on Sattar list is Vice President Saulos Chilima.

Zikamanda said the Judiciary would speed up all cases involving financial crimes.

He also announced plans to identify judges who can speed up cases involving financial crime as Malawians await the establishment of the financial crimes division of the High Court.

Parliament amended guiding laws to provide for a division which will speed up prosecution of such cases, apart from assisting Malawi to recover stolen assets.

“We need to recover all assets that have been exported from this country through theft and corruption, because once those resources are returned, they will assist in the provision of various social services such as drugs in hospitals among others, the judiciary is ready but as you know there are other players such as the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), the Anti-Corruption Bureau and other law enforcement agencies,” Mzikamanda said.

Supreme Court judges and the director of public prosecutions Dr Steve Kayuni were among the participants to the workshop.

