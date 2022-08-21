Power blackouts irk Malawians

Malawians are angrily reacting to prolonged power blackouts in the past weeks in the country, accusing both Egenco and Escom of inefficiency.

Some of them have taken up in various social media platforms calling for the head of the chief executive officer of Escom, saying he has failed.

President Dr Lazarus Chakwera, in the run up to the 2020 presidential election, promised to reorganize Egenco and Escom in order to minimize power blackouts which have huge negative effects on the economy.

In a statement, both Escom and Egenco say they have launched a joint investigation to establish what is causing frequent system shutdowns; a situation that keeps worsening blackouts across the country.

In the statement, the power utility bodies describe the situation as abnormal; adding restoration works have since started in most parts.

The statement adds they experienced another shutdown at 07:37am on Sunday “due to a technical problem, resulting in loss of power supply to most parts of the country.”

