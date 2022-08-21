DPP activist Billy Banda attacks his own party for lacking leadership

Disgruntled human rights activist and Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) sympathizer, Billy Banda, has attacked the leadership of the former governing party for lacking direction and political maturity.

An angry Banda has released a voice in which he is criticizing his party leadership for failing to unite for a common cause.

The Malawi Watch Executive Director is a staunch supporter of the former governing party and vehemently campaigned for Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika ahead of the May 2019 tripartite elections and the court-sanctioned Fresh Presidential Elections in June 2020.

But in a twist of events, the fierce Tonse Alliance government critic has launched an attack on his preferred party – DPP – for lacking leadership and political maturity.

“We expect the DPP to provide leadership that can inspire hope among Malawians. Unfortunately, there is no unity in the party because you’re introducing the party people who claim to know everything. That’s very wrong!” says Billy Banda.

Ironically, his criticism of the DPP comes after the party’s vice president for the Eastern Region, Bright Msaka, and George Chaponda have expressed interest in contesting for the party’s presidency.

Msaka and Chaponda are seen among most DPP followers as selfish people. However, it is not known if his criticism of the party has to do with his hatred for the two gurus.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!