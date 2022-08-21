Chakwera calls for self-discipline in Malawians

President Lazarus Chakwera has called for self- discipline among Malawians if the country has to develop.

Chakwera said this on Saturday during the graduation of 20 high level Malawi Defence Force (MDF) command officers in Salima.

He said a country without discipline is worthless as much is lost due to indiscipline.

Chakwera said the country is moving in circles because of, among other things, lack of discipline.

Meanwhile, the Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST) has announced will soon come up with academic programs of up to PhD level in strategic studies as one way of creating more opportunities following market demand.

Commander for the MDF General General Vincent Nundwe has commended MUST for the partnership, adding that it will help in cutting costs as studying abroad is very costly.

President Chakwera was presiding over a graduation ceremony for Grade 2 Senior Command and Staff Officers who have completed a course at the Malawi Defence Force Command and Staff College in Salima.

The 20 officers have been acquiring literacy skills in strategic leadership management and high-level command for eleven months.

The graduates received post-graduate diplomas under the Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST) and Certificates in High-Level Command.

Former President Joyce Banda was among the notable high-profile guests attending the function.

